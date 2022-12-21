This New McDonald's Deal Gets You a Burger, Nuggets, Drink, & Fries for $4

You don’t see many deals popping up at restaurants on Christmas Day. More often, restaurants that are still open probably feel like they’ve got the market cornered since restaurants are closed for the holiday.

Many McDonald’s locations will be open on Christmas Eve and Day, and those are offering a deal that will get you a meal for just a little scratch. On both December 24 and 25, the Arches will run a Pick ur 4 deal that gets you a choice of a McDouble or McChicken along with a four-piece order of Chicken McNuggets, a medium drink, and a small order of fries. That pile of fast food lunch will cost you just $4.

This deal wraps up the big chain’s run of December deals. That means it is also the last chance you’ll get to enter its contest to win a McGold Card, which gets you free McDonald’s for life. (Or, rather, you get two meals a week for 50 years, which is still a whole lot more McDonald’s than you should probably consume.) You can enter to get that once a day through the app. Alternatively, you get an entry every time you make a purchase through the app. If you win, you get the card and three extras to give out to friends or family as you choose. Not a bad gift to pick up at the last second.