McDonald’s Latest Happy Meal Toys Are Selling for $1,000 on eBay

Take McDonald’s Happy Meal toys’ tendency to go viral every so often, add the perpetually popular Pokémon franchise, and you’re bound to end up with 2021’s first sizzling hot collab.

So hot, in fact, are the Pokémon card packs that come “free” (the cost of most such things is baked in, but that’s a separate rabbit hole for ‘ya) alongside chicken nuggets and hamburgers in Happy Meals, that they’re helping some people turn a tidy resale profit online, according to Restaurant Business.

Like all McDonald’s Happy Meal toys, the packs, which include four trading cards, are temporary, so people are scrambling to collect all 50 in the series. Polygon and other outlets have identified the Giovannis collecting ‘em all before anyone else has a chance as none other than dastardly adults.

The frenzy has driven resale prices to as much as $1,000 on eBay and has driven the House of Clown to urge franchisees to establish restrictions.

“We love seeing fans’ passion for our limited-time Happy Meal promotion celebrating 25 years of Pokémon,” McDonald’s said in a statement, according to RB. “With such significant demand for our promotional Pokémon TCG cards, and seeing some fans going to extreme lengths to get them, we’re working quickly to address shortages and also strongly encouraging restaurants to set a reasonable limit on Happy Meals sold per customer."