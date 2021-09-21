McDonald's Pumpkin & Creme Pie is Back

McDonald's Pumpkin & Creme Pie has already been spotted this season. Based on posts on social media, the beloved fall treat has made its seasonal return, at least in some locations. One Instagram user, @junkfoodonthego, posted that they got the pie in Los Angeles.

The pie is coated in sugar, baked turnover-style, and filled with pumpkin pie filling in one half and creme filling in the other half. It's kind of like being able to hold a perfect slice of Thanksgiving dessert in a perfect little pocket of pie crust.