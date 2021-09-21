McDonald's Pumpkin & Creme Pie is Back
But it's not available at all locations.
McDonald's Pumpkin & Creme Pie has already been spotted this season. Based on posts on social media, the beloved fall treat has made its seasonal return, at least in some locations. One Instagram user, @junkfoodonthego, posted that they got the pie in Los Angeles.
The pie is coated in sugar, baked turnover-style, and filled with pumpkin pie filling in one half and creme filling in the other half. It's kind of like being able to hold a perfect slice of Thanksgiving dessert in a perfect little pocket of pie crust.
As per usual, the pie isn't available at all McDonald's locations, and it won't be around for long. With McDonald's keeping mum on an official return date for the menu item, it will require a bit of your own sleuthing on the McDonald's app to see if locations near you carry the coveted treat.
Can't find them? At least there are some other sweet options on the menu. Try some pull apart donuts while they are available on the menu.