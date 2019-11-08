25-Year-Old McDonald's Quarter Pounder With No Sign of Rot Proves Good Things Truly Last

What would Robert Frost say about McDonald's burgers? Probably:
Nature’s first burger is gold,
Her hardest hue to hold.
Her early beef’s a flower;
But only so an hour.
Then beef subsides to beef.
So Eden sank to grief,
So dawn goes down to day.
Nothing gold can stay.
But that's not true. Some gold things can stay, like this 25-year-old Quarter Pounder from Australia. It literally does not rot, just like the 10-year-old McDonald's cheeseburger people were talking about last week (which, by the way, has a livestream). The 10-year-old burger is from Iceland, and had a home in the National Museum of Iceland before being put on display in a hotel. But now, this Aussie Quarter Pounder has taken center stage.
It all started in 1995. According to 7 News, a visitor of South Australia named Johnno asked his friends Casey Dean and Eduard Nitz to hold onto his Quarter Pounder until he returned to see them again. Nitz threw it in a cabinet and paid it no mind. And so it sat, lonely and preserved, for years (relatable).
Eventually, Nitz passed the burger onto his sister when he left Australia, and she took it along with her for her own travels. The public was not informed of the burger's whereabouts during this time. The beefy vampire resurfaced in 2015, when Casey Dean made a Facebook page called "Can This 20 Year Old Burger Get More Likes Than Kanye West?"
"If this burger can't break down in the natural elements, what sort of havoc are we wreaking on our bodies to process them?" Our food and news writer Kat Thompson asked last week. It's an excellent question, that has been somewhat answered online -- there is no nutrition. The McDonald's burgers of yore were chemical, and so did not rot.
We should note that a McDonald's Quarter Pounder is made of fresh beef nowadays, meaning the gold will not stay anymore. No sponsorship, tho.™
h/t The Takeout
Tim DeLaGhetto and David So Eat Their Way Through Smorgasburg LA
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.