McDonald's Is Rationing French Fries in Japan

The relentless supply chain crisis has backed up our holiday deliveries, come for our beloved bagel schmear, and even threatened Coca-Cola's space on store shelves. But despite our current woes across the US, Japan just said hold my beer.

According to the New York Post, a flood at the port in Vancouver has caused a "soggy mess" of spuds, forcing McDonald's Holdings Co. Japan to seek alternative sources for its potatoes—and limit French fry purchases in the short term. Around 2,900 Micky D's locations across the country will be nixing medium and large-sized fries from menus.

Between December 24 and December 30, McDonald's across Japan will be exclusively offering small-sized fries "to ensure that as many customers as possible will have continued access to our French fries," a source for the chain told Bloomberg.