McDonald's Is Rationing French Fries in Japan
In Japan, locals can no longer order medium or large fries at McDonald's.
The relentless supply chain crisis has backed up our holiday deliveries, come for our beloved bagel schmear, and even threatened Coca-Cola's space on store shelves. But despite our current woes across the US, Japan just said hold my beer.
According to the New York Post, a flood at the port in Vancouver has caused a "soggy mess" of spuds, forcing McDonald's Holdings Co. Japan to seek alternative sources for its potatoes—and limit French fry purchases in the short term. Around 2,900 Micky D's locations across the country will be nixing medium and large-sized fries from menus.
Between December 24 and December 30, McDonald's across Japan will be exclusively offering small-sized fries "to ensure that as many customers as possible will have continued access to our French fries," a source for the chain told Bloomberg.
There is good news, though. Not only will the supply chain mishap likely be cleared up by New Year's Eve, per Bloomberg, in the meantime, customers will get a 44-cent discount on their small-sized fries. Hash browns have also not been affected, which means you can go wild on your morning potatoes.
Americans, however, won't have any issue getting their fry fix. In fact, you can snag $1 large-sized fries through the end of 2021 and free medium fries every Friday (Fry-day?) with any $1 purchase. For those that don't like French fries (um, what?), the golden-arched fast food joint has plenty of other freebies cued up as part of its Mariah Menu promotion, with deals running through December 24.