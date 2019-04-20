McDonald’s Is Making More Big Changes to Its Menu

Just days after McDonald’s announced it would slim down its late-night menu options, the Big Mac purveyor said it’s making yet another major change to its menu. The chain announced this week that it’s discontinuing its line of Signature Crafted Recipe burgers and sandwiches for good.
According to a report by Nation’s Restaurant News, McDonald’s will be pulling the lineup of menu options, including the grilled chicken sandwich with pico de gallo and guacamole, the sweet BBQ bacon and maple-bacon dijon burger, and a burger with mushroom and Swiss cheese. The company appears to be cutting the burgers to make room for new ones. In a press release about the menu cuts, McDonald’s said the decision was based on customer feedback.
“Our customers have said they love our fresh beef. With our new Quarter Pounder Deluxe and Quarter Pounder Bacon we’ve introduced even more ways to enjoy the classic burger toppings they know and love, now on the fresh beef Quarter Pound patty,” McDonald’s said in a statement. “Based on their feedback, we’ll move away from the Signature Crafted Recipes line on our national menu.”
The latest menu cuts coincide with the launch of the chain’s Quarter Pounder Deluxe, topped with cheese, lettuce and Roma tomatoes and a Quarter Pounder Bacon with three strips of applewood-smoked bacon. The duo of high-piled burgers will be made with fresh, rather than frozen, beef -- something McDonald’s has started doing more as of late.
Some McDonald’s fans will surely be sad to see the Signature Crafted Recipes line-up go, but from the sound of it, it wasn’t that popular overall. If you love something, sometimes you’ve got to let it go.
Everything We Know: 'Game of Thrones' Final Season
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.