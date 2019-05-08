McDonald’s Just Revealed the International Menu Items It’s Bringing to the U.S.

Big Macs and Quarter Pounders may be synonymous with McDonald's here in the States, but elsewhere around the world the Golden Arches serve up sandwiches, sides, and desserts you can't get here. That's all changing soon, though, because Mickey D's just announced it's adding four international items to American menus in a few weeks.
Following speculation that McDonald's would be bringing some international favorites to the US this summer, the chain officially announced the move on Wednesday and confirmed the four specific items that were rumored to be coming. Starting June 5, US customers will be able to order Grand McExtreme Bacon Burgers from Spain, Stroopwafel McFlurries from the Netherlands, Canada's Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich, and Cheesy Bacon Fries from Australia. Sorry, beach body diets everywhere.
“We know our U.S. customers are curious about McDonald’s international menu items. Because we are always innovating our menu, we are thrilled to leverage our global scale and offer popular flavors from around the world next month,” McDonald’s vice president of menu innovation Linda VanGosen said in a statement. “We are committed to creating everyday feel-good moments for customers no matter what McDonald’s restaurant they walk into anywhere in the world.”
While a rotating menu of international items are served at the McDonald's headquarters restaurant in Chicago, this marks the first time "Worldwide Favorites" will be available nationwide in the US, according to the chain.
Since most folks haven't had a chance to try any of these yet, you're probably wondering what they taste like. Here's what we know:
- The Stroopwafel McFlurry features vanilla soft served mixed with a caramel swirl and chopped Dutch Daelmans caramel waffle cookies. T
- The Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger is a quarter pounder topped with thick cut Applewood smoked bacon, McBacon sauce, Gouda cheese, and slivered onions.
- The Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich comes with either grilled or crispy chicken and topped with tomato & herb sauce, mozzarella cheese, slivered onions, lettuce, and sliced Roma tomatoes on an artisan roll.
- The Cheesy Bacon Fries are the same as the ones that were briefly on US menus earlier this year -- topped with cheddar cheese and chopped Applewood smoked bacon.
Then again, if you're jonesing to get your foreign fast food fix while actually in a foreign country, now might be a great time to make that happen, too.
