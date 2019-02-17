McDonald's Is Roasting a Luxury Fashion Brand for Its French Fry Carton Shoes

Fashion isn't for everyone. But even by fashion's standards, Balenciaga isn't for everyone. You have to have a certain something to pull off the, well, unconscionably hideous (not necessarily in a bad way) shoes that have become the brand's calling card. It's pretty weird then that we're talking about the luxury fashion brand in the same breath as McDonald's -- a company that aggressively tries to be for everyone.
But here we are.
Get This Puerto Rican Villa With Private Beach All to Yourself
The reason we are talking about them together is that last summer Balenciaga released the red shoes you see here, which the New York Post reports were originally priced at $530, but have since sold out. People immediately noticed that there was quite a similarity between the shoes and the iconic French fry containers.
That brings us to February 6, when McDonald's posted in Swedish, “If we get 103,042 likes, we release these for real.”
What a world.
h/t New York Post
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.