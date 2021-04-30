McDonald's Robber Demands McNuggets, Is Told It's Still Breakfast Time

Generally, when someone is confronted by an armed robber, they'll give the perpetrator anything in order to stay safe—unless the thief wants Chicken McNuggets, that is.

Earlier this year, 22-year-old Rudi Batten burst into a small-town McDonald's wielding a fake gun and demanding cash. After stealing more than $600 from the cash register and safe, Batten reportedly made one final request: He would require some of the chain's famous McNuggets for the road.

Batten probably believed the most challenging part of the robbery was behind him, but boy was he wrong. You see, it was still morning, meaning McDonald's was only letting guests order off the breakfast menu. Turns out, crew members really don't have McNuggets on hand before lunchtime.

MORE: Oklahoma Man Steals Doritos Truck, Leads Police on a 100-Mile Chase

Of course, if the robber had been patient, he probably could've convinced them to drift from company policy and start frying up some fresh nugs, but he decided to accept defeat and play by McDonald's rules, settling for a double sausage McMuffin breakfast sandwich instead.

Fortunately for Batten, McDonald's has one of the best breakfast menus in fast food, so his raw deal wasn't so bad in the end. Unfortunately for Batten, his embarrassing rejection was caught on security cameras, landing him a six-year jail sentence during which time he still will not be granted any McNuggets.

h/t BBC