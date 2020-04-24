McDonald's Released Its Sausage & Egg McMuffin Recipe So You Can Make it at Home

McDonald's breakfast menu is a unanimous fast food favorite among anyone with taste buds. But in response to the current COVID-19 crisis, the revered fast food chain has temporarily put the kibosh on your all-day McMuffin habit. Not without a consolation, though.

The restaurant's UK arm shared an at-home recipe for its sausage & egg McMuffin with the Mirror, so customers can recreate the breakfast classic themselves. And all it takes is five ingredients: an English muffin, sausage patty, two eggs, and a slice of American cheese.

You'll wanna start by toasting the English muffin to a perfect golden brown. Season up the sausage with salt and pepper, before cooking six to seven minutes on a grill or stovetop -- though if the package comes with its own specific instructions, you should probably go that route. The recipe then calls for you to "brush the inside of a metal ring with olive oil" and place in your frying pan, pour in enough water to cover the base, and then bring it to a boil. Once that's done, crack your egg into the ring, cover, and cook for two to three minutes.