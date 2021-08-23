McDonald's Just Dropped a Saweetie Merch Collection to Go with the Meal

Like the Saweetie meal, McDonald's latest merch collection is full of variety and includes hoodies, a crewneck sweatshirt, T-shirts, a fanny pack, joggers, a hat, and more. The collection is unisex and is inspired by Saweetie's affinity for airbrush art. The range is emblazoned with items Saweetie loves, like a volleyball, a palm tree, and even her go-to McDonald's order.

McDonald's is serving up something sweet to go with its latest celebrity collaboration. Customers can now get their hands on Saweetie merch to go with the meal .

"Now ya'll know I stay dipped in the latest fashion, so it was only right I drop some icy merch to celebrate my McDonald's collab," Saweetie said in a press release. "There are so many oversized pieces that I love—like my favorites; the Saweetie 'N Sour Hoodie and Fry Tees."

Those interested in buying items from the collection can find them here. Prices range from $18 to $128. The collection won't be available forever, so get what you want while you can.

Similarly, the Saweetie meal, which includes a Big Mac, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, a medium Sprite, Tangy BBQ Sauce, and Saweetie 'N Sour sauce, will be leaving stores soon. Customers can get their hands on it through Tuesday, September 5. Then they'll have to wait to see what the next tasty collaboration is.