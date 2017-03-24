You Can Now Bring Home Big Mac, McChicken and Filet-o-Fish Sauces

After a limited edition release of Big Mac Sauce in the United States earlier this year, McDonald's isn't done handing over that tangy sauce in a squeeze bottle. The fast food giant has announced it will be releasing Big Mac, McChicken, and Filet-o-Fish sauce in Canadian grocery stores later this spring.
While the U.S. release was limited to 10,000 bottles of only the Big Mac Sauce, it looks like a much wider net will be cast here. McDonald's debuted the bottle, developed with Kraft Heinz, at Grocery and Specialty Food West Show in Vancouver, according to the Huffington Post.
For the uninitiated, the trio of sauces are the Arches take on Thousand Island dressing, mayonnaise, and tartar sauce.
So far, all that has been announced in terms of a timeframe is that the bottles will hit grocery stores across Canada at some point in the spring. With what appears to be a large rollout, hopefully, those bottles eventually make their way south of the border. There's certainly a demand for the take-home version of the sauce. The limited edition bottle of Big Mac sauce has been all over eBay, rising as high as a ludicrous $100 a bottle. (You know McDonald's has shared the recipe, right? It's super cheap.)
