Shamrock Shakes Are Back at McDonald's, Along With a New Shamrock Oreo McFlurry

Minty fresh dairy fans, your time is nigh. McDonald's is officially bringing back the Shamrock Shake, the chain announced on Wednesday. This year actually marks the 50th anniversary of the Shamrock Shack and McDonald's is celebrating accordingly.
You can grab a Shamrock Shake at the chain's locations nationwide starting on February 19, as well as at locations in Canada and Ireland, a spokesperson told Thrillist. This is the first time the sea foam green frozen treat has been available everywhere since 2017, so the wait is finally over. But McDonald's isn't stopping there.
In addition to Shamrock Shake's homecoming, Mickey D's is also launching a brand new Shamrock Oreo McFlurry. The dessert features McDonald's traditional vanilla soft serve loaded with Oreo chunks and McDonald's signature green, delicately minty Shamrock flavoring. The new McFlurry also hits McDonald's menus on February 19.
Both the Shamrock Shake and the Shamrock Oreo McFlurry will only be around for a little while, though. Who knows when the Shamrock Shake will return again? Instead of waiting another three years, snag yours ASAP.
