McDonald's Shamrock Shake & Oreo Shamrock McFlurry Are Coming Back Soon

We're currently stuck in what I like to call the wind whipping, sidewalk slipping, no end in sight stage of winter. But each year, we get a little reminder that life outside of your oversized down coat will in fact return soon. And no, I'm not talking about that groundhog.

Like clockwork, our pals at Micky D's bring back the beloved Shamrock Shake as a first glimpse of spring. And now, that day is nearly upon us. On February 15, McDonald's will again start serving up Shamrock Shakes and Oreo Shamrock McFlurries, but—you guessed it—only for a little while.

"For more than 50 years, fans have eagerly awaited the annual return of the Shamrock Shake, counting on the arrival of Shamrock Shake Season to mark the unofficial start to spring," McDonald’s Sr. Director of Culinary Chad Schafer said in a statement. "And we heard they especially enjoyed getting a taste of the one-and-only Shamrock flavor in a new way last year with the OREO Shamrock McFlurry. We know this winter may feel longer than others so we’re thrilled to give customers something to look forward to by bringing both fan-favorites back to the menu this month."