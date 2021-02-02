McDonald's Shamrock Shake & Oreo Shamrock McFlurry Are Coming Back Soon
February 15 can't come soon enough.
We're currently stuck in what I like to call the wind whipping, sidewalk slipping, no end in sight stage of winter. But each year, we get a little reminder that life outside of your oversized down coat will in fact return soon. And no, I'm not talking about that groundhog.
Like clockwork, our pals at Micky D's bring back the beloved Shamrock Shake as a first glimpse of spring. And now, that day is nearly upon us. On February 15, McDonald's will again start serving up Shamrock Shakes and Oreo Shamrock McFlurries, but—you guessed it—only for a little while.
"For more than 50 years, fans have eagerly awaited the annual return of the Shamrock Shake, counting on the arrival of Shamrock Shake Season to mark the unofficial start to spring," McDonald’s Sr. Director of Culinary Chad Schafer said in a statement. "And we heard they especially enjoyed getting a taste of the one-and-only Shamrock flavor in a new way last year with the OREO Shamrock McFlurry. We know this winter may feel longer than others so we’re thrilled to give customers something to look forward to by bringing both fan-favorites back to the menu this month."
The Shamrock Shake, which was first invented in 1967 by a McDonald's owner-operator, features vanilla soft serve swirled with mint and topped with whipped cream (and *cough, cough* pairs great with some booze). A later iteration of the classic, the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, has vanilla soft serve, Shamrock Shake flavoring, and Oreo pieces blended throughout.
This isn't the only big menu news from the Golden Arches this month. McDonald's hit Spicy McNuggets and Mighty Sauce are back for another limited run as of February 1. The chain is also rolling out a line of new and improved fried chicken sandwiches to better compete with Popeyes. How that all shakes out remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: it's a great month for fast food eaters.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.