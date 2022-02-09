McDonald's Is Bringing Back Its Shamrock Shake & Oreo Shamrock Shake This Month

There are few things we can consistently rely on amid the ongoing pandemic, other than the steady decline of our liquor cabinet, I suppose? This means you have to find stability where you can—even if that's at the bottom of a McDonald's Shamrock Shake. Like clockwork, in COVID times or not, our trusted McDonald's has brought back its beloved mint-flavored milkshake long before Punxsutawney Phil's start of spring.

This year is no different. The golden-arched fast food joint welcomes back its Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock Shake beginning February 21. If you don't have a calendar handy, let me remind you that that is in just under two weeks.

"For more than 50 years, fans have eagerly awaited the annual return of the Shamrock Shake, counting on the arrival of Shamrock Shake Season to mark the unofficial start to spring," McDonald's Sr. Director of Culinary Chad Schafer said in a statement last year. "We know this winter may feel longer than others, so we're thrilled to give customers something to look forward to by bringing both fan-favorites back to the menu this month."