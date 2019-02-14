Shamrock Shakes Are Officially Back at McDonald's. Here's What You Need to Know.

St. Patrick’s Day might seem like it’s lightyears away, but it’s never too soon to start getting in the spirit and counting down ‘til the arrival of spring. At least, that seems to be what the good people at McDonald’s are going for, as they’ve announced that the Shamrock Shake is officially back on their menu.
The popular minty milkshake, created by combining McDonald’s vanilla soft serve with green Shamrock Shake syrup and topped with whipped cream, returned to the fast food giant’s extensive list of offerings on Wednesday. The frozen beverage, which debuted in 1970, has developed a devout following, so it’s safe to assume folks are delighted by its early return this year.
Shamrock Shakes will be available at McDonald’s through March 24, so you’ve got ample time to squeeze in one, or several, before it’s too late. To help you track them down, McDonald’s has added a feature to its app that points out which locations are selling Shamrock Shakes based on location. All you have to do is enter your zip code, hop in your car, and order one up.
Before you do, there are some things you should know about the Shamrock Shake.
The Best and Most Underrated Pizza Styles in America
What does a Shamrock Shake taste like?
Despite the Shamrock Shake’s popularity, there are a number of people out there who haven’t tried it. Shocking, we know. According to one member of the drink’s cult following, a Shamrock Shake tastes like, “rolling hills, the spring breeze.” Another says it tastes like, “HEAVEN.” A third, clearly less of a fan, claims it tastes “minty, thick and chalky, much like Kaopectate.” To each their own.
The Shamrock Shake is made by combining McDonald’s vanilla soft serve with Shamrock Shake syrup, which is minty. So, while we can neither confirm nor deny any of the above descriptions, we can tell you that it probably tastes a bit like mint ice cream.
Is there a vegan Shamrock Shake?
McDonald’s doesn’t currently cater to vegan eaters, unless you count the apple slices they toss in Happy Meals. The Shamrock Shake is not vegan, as it’s made with soft serve ice cream. There are, however, vegan Shamrock Shake recipes floating around online that you can try.
How many calories are in a small Shamrock Shake?
Shamrock Shakes, like most milkshakes, are not for the calorie conscious. A small Shamrock Shake has 460 calories, according to McDonald’s. It also has 13 grams of fat, 74 grams of carbs, and 10 grams of protein. About 120 of the shake’s over 400 calories are calories from fat. The Shamrock Shake has 150 milligrams of sodium and 55 milligrams of cholesterol.
Like much of what McDonald’s serves up each day, the Shamrock Shake isn’t what you’d call health food. Regardless, it’s an ever-popular seasonal staple.
Where can I get a Shamrock Shake?
You can get a Shamrock Shake at McDonald’s, provided the soft serve machine is up and running, of course. McDonald’s has added a feature to their app that will help you track down the dessert drink at a restaurant near you. Treating yourself has never been simpler.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.