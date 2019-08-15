McDonald's Is Making a New Snickerdoodle McFlurry and We Want a Taste

McDonald's McFlurry machines are notorious for breaking down. But when they work, they purveyor some of the most delightful ice cream/candy/cookie concoctions in fast food, and it looks like the chain's latest flavor is no exception. McDonald's is testing out cinnamon-packed Snickerdoodle McFlurries, according to the keen eyes of Ian Keiner, the man behind the Peep THIS Out Youtube channel.
The latest installation in the sweet world of McFlurries takes the creamy soft serve base you know and love and heightens it with the inclusion of a McDonald's sugar cookie alongside a generous dusting of cinnamon. Keiner describes the results as a "really nice even mix" that "really tastes like a Snickerdoodle cookie -- just with a lot of frosty goodness."
Though the Snickerdoodle McFlurry was spotted in Southern California, it remains unclear whether or not McDonald's is testing the frozen treat anywhere else -- or whether there are plans for a nationwide expansion.
We reached a McDonald's representative for comment, but they were only vaguely able to state that "as part of our journey to build a better McDonald’s, we regularly conduct tests to look at ways we can enhance and improve our menu for customers."
So, while we would love to get our hands on a Snickerdoodle McFlurry ASAP, it's unclear if we ever will. Maybe we can phone another celebrity to help us out -- does anyone have Chance the Rapper's number?
