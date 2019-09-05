McDonald's New Spicy Chicken Sandwich and Tenders Are Here to Heat up the Chicken War

As the great chicken sandwich war of 2019 simmer down for now, McDonald's is throwing one last Hail Mary and it's something to get excited about. The fast food giant, which currently doesn't offer a spicy chicken sandwich on its national menu, is finally jumping into the spicy chicken business in a big way.
McDonald's announced on Thursday that it's introducing a new Spicy BBQ Chicken Sandwich as well as Spicy BBQ Glazed Tenders, which were rumored to be on the way a few months ago. Yes, for real -- spicy chicken sandwiches by way of McDonald's. All your chicken sandwich dreams are coming true (despite the fact that Popeyes is still sold out of its celebrated fried chicken sandwich).
Both the tenders and the sandwich start with buttermilk battered chicken, but that's where their similarities end. The tenders are tossed to order in a smoky, sticky, BBQ glaze that features heat from jalapeños, whereas the sandwich is drizzled with the spicy sauce alongside raw onions and pickles -- all on McDonald's sesame seed bun.
The spicy addition to the McDonald's menu will debut on September 11 and will only be around for a little while, according to a spokesperson for the company. Though it's not a classic spicy battered sandwich with pickles a là Chick-fil-A, it's still something to get hyped about. Whether or not it'll spawn a spicy chicken sandwich war remains to be seen.
