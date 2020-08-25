It's hard to imagine a McDonald's without the crispy, golden brown dipping sauce delivery vehicles known as Chicken McNuggets, but in fact, they've only been on the fast food giant's nationwide menu for only 37 of its 65 years in business. And in those nearly four decades, McNuggets have remained -- for the most part -- the same. But for the first time, that's about to change with the introduction of McDonald's Spicy Chicken McNuggets.

McDonald's officially unveiled the spicy nuggets on Tuesday, saying they'll be available to order at most of its locations across the country on September 16 along with its all-new Mighty Hot Sauce for dipping. The launch marks the first time the company has put a fresh new twist on McNuggets since they debuted in 1983, a spokesperson told Thrillist. That's right: While competing chains like Wendy's and Burger King served up spicy nuggets over the years with much success, McDonald's strangely avoided the heat. Until now.

While we've yet to sample Spicy Chicken McNuggets, McDonald's claims they bring the spice. They're made with the same innocuous chicken nugget chicken as regular McNuggets, but sport a new tempura breading that features both cayenne and chili pepper seasonings. If you look closely (see the photo above), the nuggets appear to have a slight redness to them, likely from the cayenne.

As for the Mighty Hot Sauce, McDonald's said it boasts "a blend of crushed red pepper and spicy chilis, balanced with savory garlic and a hint of sweetness" and will leave your mouth steaming with heat. Like the spicy nuggets, the hot stuff's arrival is also significant; it's McDonald's first new dipping sauce since 2017.

But that's not all that Mickey D's has up its greasy sleeves. In addition to Spicy Chicken McNuggets and Mighty Hot Sauce, McDonald's will also start serving a new Chips Ahoy! McFlurry on the same day. If you've ever treated yourself to a McFlurry, this formula will sound familiar: vanilla soft serve, caramel topping, and Chips Ahoy! cookies blended. McDonald's is positioning the McFlurry as a cooling antidote to the spicy nuggets' heat and, well, we think they may be onto something.