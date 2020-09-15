Try McDonald's New Spicy McNuggets & You'll Get 6 More McNuggets for Free

McDonald's much-anticipated new Spicy Chicken McNuggets arrive on Wednesday, marking the first time the fast food chain has tweaked the classic menu item's recipe in its 37-year history on the nationwide menu. But who really cares about the historical significance of it? The most important thing to worry about here is if they're any good. Well, it looks like McDonald's is giving you another reason to find out for yourself: an extra order of McNuggets for free.

For one day only on September 16 -- the same day Spicy Chicken McNuggets and new Mighty Hot Sauce debut nationwide -- McDonald's will give you a free six-piece order of Chicken McNuggets (either regular or spicy) when you order a six-piece Spicy Chicken McNuggets. The Big Mac maker calls the buy-one, get-one (BOGO) promotion "Spicesurance" and wants you to think of it as an insurance policy on your lunch in case the Spicy McNuggets are too hot for your tastebuds. The idea is that if you find them to pack more heat than you can handle, then you can get a six-piece order of regular McNuggets to make up for it. Or, if you just want more Spicy McNuggets, you can do that too.

"Think you’ll be able to handle the heat? Opt in for six more Spicy Chicken McNuggets on us," the company said, per a spokesperson. "A little on the fence? We’ve still got you covered with six extra classic Chicken McNuggets, no added cost involved."

To get the deal, you'll have to download McDonald's mobile app and create an account (if you don't already have one). From there, you'll be able to select your "Spicesurance" policy when you place an order for a six-piece Spicy McNuggets. There's a limit of one BOGO deal per order, according to the deal's fine print. Speaking of fine print, McDonald's warns that it's stupidly long at around 9,000 words. And to emphasize just how long it is, McDonald's hired former NFL star and comedian Anthony “Spice” Adams to read the whole thing in a 40-minute video that you can watch... if you're into that kind of thing.

When McDonald's first announced the launch of Spicy Chicken McNuggets on August 25, it claimed the crispy dipping sauce delivery vehicles will pack some significant heat, though that remains to be seen. They're made like typical McNuggets, but with a new tempura breading that features both cayenne and chili pepper seasonings, so they very well may be spicy enough to please those with a high tolerance for heat. This could be the best way to find out, so don't miss it.