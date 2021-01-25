McDonald's Is Bringing Back Spicy McNuggets & Mighty Hot Sauce

Back in August, McDonald's gave one of its most iconic menu staples an added kick with the debut of Spicy McNuggets. And while the heat-forward new favorite came and went as many menu additions do, the golden-arched fast food joint is finally bringing them back—right alongside Mighty Hot Sauce.

Beginning February 1, both will return to the menu nationwide—for now. Much like the original launch, both the spicy nugs and hot sauce will be making a temporary appearance.

"When we introduced Spicy Chicken McNuggets last year, it marked the first-ever McNugget flavor innovation since this iconic menu item was introduced in 1983," McDonald's said in a press release. "But over their 40-year history, we’ve upgraded our beloved Chicken McNuggets several times—from rolling out new dipping sauces like Tangy Barbeque and Honey Mustard to removing all artificial preservatives, colors and flavors back in 2016."