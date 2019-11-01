McDonald's Is Serving Happy Meals With Surprise Toys From the Last 40 Years

I know that, technically, Happy Meals are intended for children, but rules were meant to be broken. Especially this one, because McDonald's is releasing limited-edition surprise Happy Meals in honor of its 40th anniversary. That's not even the kicker, though. The Happy Meals are filled with throwback toys from the last four decades.
Kids nowadays wouldn't even understand the cultural importance... but us? We know. And from Thursday, November 7, through Monday, November 11 (while supplies last, of course), we can get our cheeseburgers with a side of nostalgia. Or, you know, get 'em for our kids, nieces, nephews, etc. The Happy Meals will be available at participating locations across the world and there's a pretty good chance yours will be one of them -- over 90 countries are included.
"Since the Happy Meal was introduced on the menu, it quickly became synonymous with our brand," CEO Steve Easterbrook said in a statement Thursday. "Today, this iconic red box creates lasting memories for billions of families annually across the world."
Here are the toys available in the US:
- Cowboy McNugget (McDonald's): 1988
- Fireman McNugget (McDonald's): 1988
- Mail Carrier McNugget (McDonald's): 1988
- Hamburger Changeable (McDonald's): 1989
- Grimace (McDonald's): 1990
- Dino Happy Meal Box Changeable (McDonald's): 1991
- McDonald's Hot Wheels Thunderbird (Mattel): 1993
- Hamburglar (McDonald's): 1995
- Power Rangers (Hasbro): 1995
- Space Jam Bugs Bunny (Warner Brothers): 1996
- Patti the Platypus (Ty Beanie Baby): 1997
- 101 Dalmatians – U.S. Exclusive (Disney): 1997
- Tamagotchi (Bandai): 1998
- My Little Pony (Hasbro): 1998
- Furby (Hasbro): 1999
- Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey – U.S. Exclusive (Disney): 2002
- Hello Kitty (Sanrio): 2013
"Parents tell us how fondly they recall their favorite toys," Senior Vice President of Global Marketing Colin Mitchell added. "So, unboxing the Surprise Happy Meal together creates a real moment of bonding with their children. We hope these toys are something that they will treasure and remember."
Not only will a bit into a hamburger take you on a trip down memory late, there's a good chance the accompanying toy will too.
