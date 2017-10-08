Szechuan Sauce Made People Lose Their Damn Minds, Now McDonald's Is Promising More

Somehow, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty managed to create a fervor for McDonald's long-discontinued Szechuan Sauce that has exceeded all expectations. The cry for its return was so loud McDonald's decided to re-release the sauce in a limited quantity for one day only. That day was October 7.
The passion to put that brown sauce on taste buds was so strong the "limited quantity" ran out almost instantly in many locations. The dearth of Szechuan Sauce left the sauce-starved masses ready to riot. They really wanted to dip some chicken tenders.
Fans have reported being told some stores only got 20 packets. Others report their local store was sold out of Szechuan Sauce before the announced start time. (Sounds like Rick swooped in and scooped them up before things could *burp* get underway, Morty.) At the time of publication, McDonald's had not responded to a request for comment. It's unclear whether the 20 packets report is factual or a game of sub-space telephone gone squanchy.
McDonald's has been keyed into the language and weirdness of Rick and Morty throughout the whole saga, and that didn't change when they tweeted out an apology Saturday. “The best fans in the multiverse showed us what they got today,” McDonald’s wrote on Twitter. “We hear you & we’re sorry not everyone could get some super-limited Szechuan.”
Rick and Morty fans who lined up to taste what got Rick so worked up let their frustration out on social media.
Of course, there were a few Mortys in the crowd who could see the forest for the trees and didn't assume the employees of their neighborhood McDonald's were a part of some intergalactic Council of Ricks.
You probably don't want to get to the point where you want Szechuan Sauce as badly as Rick does. don't let it be your one-armed man. Things get dark on that path.
UPDATE:
Following the outcry from fans, McDonald's released a statement Sunday night promising more of that sweet Szechuan Sauce. You can read the full statement below, but here's the part fans will be most excited about. "So we're gonna make this right. In the last 24 hours, we've worked to open any portal necessary. And it worked. Szechuan Sauce is coming back once again this winter. And instead of being one-day-only and limited to select restaurants, we're bringing more—a lot more—so that any fan who's willing to do whatever it takes for Szechuan Sauce will only have to ask for it at a nearby McDonald's."
The statement doesn't offer details about the future release, closing by telling all the Ricks out there to "stay tuned."
