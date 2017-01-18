McDonald's Is Cryptically Teasing a 'Big Announcement' on January 26th

Last November, McDonald's announced it would release the new Big Mac sizes -- the Grand Mac and the Mac Jr. -- nationwide sometime in early 2017, which lines up perfectly with a January 26th announcement, right? Shaking up the classic cheeseburger would also make some sense, if a recent report that suggest a whopping 80% of millennials have never had a Big Mac is to be believed. Yes, the clues seem to point to the Big Mac, at least until you start to wonder why McDonald's would so cryptically tease something it has already announced and widely publicized. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

So far, at least one person replied to McDonald's tweet guessing the mysterious announcement involves all-you-can-eat fries for dine-in customers. This, too, makes sense if you assume the date is spelled out with fries in the tweet along with the linen napkin McDonald's sent to reporters, which is something you might use in a dine-in restaurant, although this is hardly strong evidence. Oh, and who wouldn't be excited about unlimited fries?