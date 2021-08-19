McDonald's Is Working on a New McFlurry Flavor

McDonald’s has been quietly testing a new menu item. Earlier this week, YouTuber Ian K. spotted the addition, a Chocolatey Caramel Pretzel McFlurry, and reviewed the treat on his channel, PeepThisOut!.

The new McFlurry features the chain's signature vanilla soft serve plus chocolate covered pretzel pieces and a swirl of caramel sauce.

While the company isn't sharing many details on this new test item, we do know that it's being offered as part of a trial rollout at just a limited number of locations. Ian K. found his in Southern California. The company told Thrillist that it's “always mixing up delicious new ways to treat fans.”

A company spokesperson also said that the test will "allow us to gather valuable feedback from customers and employees as we look to provide our fans with more tasty options in the future.” Cheers to that!

h/tChew Boom