McDonald's Is Working on Another Batch of International Foods for U.S. Locations

Let's face it: McDonald's dishes from around the world have some extra magic in them. There's the shrimp and croquette burgers from Japan, red bean pies found in Hong Kong, and bratwurst from Germany -- just to name a few of their global McOfferings.
McDonald's recently decided to capitalize on America's intrigue with its array of international cuisine, offering a limited-time "Worldwide Favorites" menu that launched in June. The menu included Cheesy Bacon Fries from Australia, a Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger from Spain, a Canadian Tomato and Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich, and a crowd-favorite Stroopwafel McFlurry from the Netherlands. No password required and for way cheaper than a plane ticket.
Now, according to new reporting from Business Insider, McDonald's is set to test a new batch of global favorites that may potentially launch nationwide next summer. The new global menu includes a breakfast and lunch crossover from Japan, the McChicken McMuffin; a Savory Ranch Burger that hails from Mexico; a French Premium Chicken Sandwich; and for dessert, a Caramel Brownie McFlurry from Canada.
McDonald's President Chris Kempczinski previously said at a press event in New York City that bringing the international menu to America "is something we can do year in and year out and really showcase the global profile and sort of the global taste that exists out there that we serve through McDonald’s.”
We're just waiting on some taro pies (from Asia!) now.
h/t: Business Insider
Timothy DeLaGhetto and David So's Tips on Surviving Food Festivals
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.