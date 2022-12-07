McDonald's Is Introducing a New Drive-Thru Concept That Will Cut Down Your Wait Time
The chain is taking a cue from fellow fast food competitor Taco Bell.
The point of fast food is that it's whipped up, well, fast. You can snag your McGriddle and make it to work before your boss notices you're late again. And now, our trusty pals at McDonald's are doubling down on that promise by introducing a new drive-thru concept that will cut down even more on wait times.
Here's the gist. Micky D's is seemingly taking a cue from its competitor Taco Bell, which introduced pick-up-only lines earlier this year. The fast food chain is testing a similar concept—specifically, an order-ahead lane—in Fort Worth, Texas.
"At McDonald's, we've been setting the standard for Drive-Thrus for more than 45 years," Senior Director of Global Design & Restaurant Development Max Carmona said in the announcement. "As our customers' needs continue to change, we are committed to finding new ways to serve them faster and easier than ever before."
Long story short, the new lane will be used exclusively for orders placed through the McDonald's app. Then, get this, a conveyor belt will deliver your meal—meaning you don't even have to make small talk with an employee before diving into your Big Mac.
"The technology in this restaurant not only allows us to serve our customers in new, innovative ways, it gives our restaurant team the ability to concentrate more on order speed and accuracy, which makes the experience more enjoyable for everyone," Franchisee Keith Vanecek, who runs the restaurant currently testing the technology, added in the announcement.