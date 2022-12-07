McDonald's Is Introducing a New Drive-Thru Concept That Will Cut Down Your Wait Time

The point of fast food is that it's whipped up, well, fast. You can snag your McGriddle and make it to work before your boss notices you're late again. And now, our trusty pals at McDonald's are doubling down on that promise by introducing a new drive-thru concept that will cut down even more on wait times.

Here's the gist. Micky D's is seemingly taking a cue from its competitor Taco Bell, which introduced pick-up-only lines earlier this year. The fast food chain is testing a similar concept—specifically, an order-ahead lane—in Fort Worth, Texas.

"At McDonald's, we've been setting the standard for Drive-Thrus for more than 45 years," Senior Director of Global Design & Restaurant Development Max Carmona said in the announcement. "As our customers' needs continue to change, we are committed to finding new ways to serve them faster and easier than ever before."