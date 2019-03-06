McDonald’s Latest Chicken Sandwiches Look Suspiciously Like Chick-fil-A

Late last year, McDonald's started testing what it called the Ultimate Chicken Sandwich, which we called "a not-so-subtle knockoff of the iconic Chick-fil-A version." Now, McDonald's is testing even more menu items that suspiciously resemble Chick-fil-A, and we say keep them coming.
Those items are called the Mighty Chicken Sandwich, the Mighty Chicken Deluxe Sandwich, and Mighty Chicken Tenders. According to McDonald's, they're all "made with lightly-breaded and seasoned all-white meat chicken."
More specifically, the Mighty Chicken Sandwich is a chicken sandwich with two pickles; the Mighty Chicken Deluxe Sandwich is the same, plus lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise; and the Mighty Chicken Tenders are available in 4-, 6-, or 10-piece servings. Does any of that sound familiar?
Unfortunately, right now you can only try them in the Augusta, Georgia area, where they're being tested. But if you are in the area, we have good news: You can try the chicken tenders for free from 11am to 1pm at participating restaurants on March 14.
“Menu innovation is at the core of what we do at McDonald’s. This test reflects our commitment to respond to customers’ desires for more chicken offerings, including new distinct, delicious flavors,” Linda VanGosen, McDonald’s Vice President of Brand and Menu Strategy said in a press release. “Our Mighty Chicken items have an irresistibly delicious profile.”
If you're not in Augusta, well, don't worry. You can always just go to Chick-fil-A (if you're OK with its anti-LGBT history, that is).
