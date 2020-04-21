All Healthcare Workers and First Responders Get a Free Meal at McDonald's

For many of us, our love of McDonald’s began when our caretaker bought us that very first Happy Meal. But the now-vacant red and yellow tables have turned in the wake of a pandemic, and our frontline caretakers—namely, healthcare workers and first responders—deserve that same free love and nourishment. Enter: McDonald's "Thank You Meals."

McDonald's announced on April 21 that, In appreciation for the healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics. the chain will be offering free Thank You Meals, between Wednesday, April 22 and Tuesday, May 5. The free breakfast, lunch, or dinner will be served in a Happy Meal box and handed out without the requirement of additional purchases. It can be picked up via drive-thru or carry out at participating McDonald’s restaurants across the US.

Most McDonald’s restaurants in the U.S. are still open and serving food through drive-thru, carry out, and McDelivery, but do note that you can only get the free meal through if you go to the restaurant. That said, you can go as many times as you'd like. Check out your local restaurant operating times here.

Here's the breakdown of free offerings per meal: