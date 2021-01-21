McDonald's Is Offering 'Throwback Thursday' Deals With Food for 35 Cents or Less
Get ready for prices we haven't seen in decades.
Fast-food prices may not be the worst, but we could still benefit from a discount here and there to lighten the burden on our wallets' shoulders. McDonald's new "Throwback Thursday" promotion offers just that, allowing fans to get classic menu items at classic prices every Thursday between now and February 18.
Each week, a different item will be discounted to a nostalgically low price that never exceeds 35 cents. To qualify for the deal, you'll have to place an order in the McDonald's app and spend at least a dollar on other items.
Here's the full Throwback Thursday schedule:
- Thursday, January 21: Get a 25-cent cheeseburger with an in-app purchase of at least $1.
- Thursday, January 28: Get a 25-cent small shake with an in-app purchase of at least $1.
- Thursday, February 4: Get a 20-cent apple pie with an in-app purchase of at least $1.
- Thursday, February 11: Get a 35-cent large fries with an in-app purchase of at least $1.
- Thursday, February 18: Get a 25-cent cheeseburger with an in-app purchase of at least $1.
