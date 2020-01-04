McDonald's Is Giving Out Free Chicken Nuggets This Month

In your ongoing quest to discover where a nugget comes from on a chicken, you'll probably need to taste the chicken's nuggets a few times. The research phase of the project is certainly difficult, but you have to do what you have to do (with dipping sauces).
To help you on your quest, McDonald's and Uber Eats are offering a free 10-piece order of Chicken McNuggets a few times over the next month or so. Here's the deal: Spend at least $15 on a McDonald's order through Uber Eats on certain dates (we'll get to that soon), and you'll get those free nugs included in your order. That's it. In other words, if you were already planning in ordering McDonald's via Uber Eats, you're getting a bonus. If not, you may have a 10 crispy incentives to do so now.
The deal is redeemable all day on three days over the next few weeks whether or not you care about awards shows. However, if you're a big fan, you're in luck. All three dates this deal is running are the night of an awards show. You can get free nugs on January 5, the day of the Golden Globes. You can get free nugs on January 26, the day of the Grammys. And you can get free chicken dippers on February 9, the day of the Oscars.
