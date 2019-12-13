McDonald's Will Add 2 Free Apple Pies to Your Uber Eats Order

McDonald's apple pie is a classic, if not an icon among fast food desserts. The toasty pastry, smothered in crackles of sugar and cinnamon, gives way to an apple pie filling that is gooey and fragrant. It is one of our favorite pies from a fast food chain, ever. And if you, like us, have a minor infatuation with the Mickey D's pie, then you're in luck.
For the next week only, Uber Eats is running a promotion that will score you two free apple pies on every single McDonald's order you place over $15, a spokesperson for the delivery service told Thrillist. So you basically have to take care of dinner with fries, a Filet-O-Fish, and an order of McNuggets, and Uber Eats will cover dessert for two (or one if you seriously love the apple pies -- no judgment). In other words, if you're already planning on ordering McDonald's, this is a no brainer.
You don't need a promo code or coupon to get the deal -- just a craving for a big greasy bag full of fast food. The promotion runs from December 13 through December 19. Hit the $15 minimum and the pies are yours.
This Is NYC's First All Japanese Food Hall
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.