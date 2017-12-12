McDonald's Is Giving Away Free Chicken McNuggets on Wednesday

With all the divisiveness whirling around in the world these days, it's rare to find anything everyone can rally around. And yet, there's still at least one item that can get everybody on the same page: free chicken nuggets. On Wednesday, that's exactly what you'll get courtesy of McDonald's, when you place a Mickey D's delivery order using UberEATS.
Unfortunately, it's a BYO Szechuan Sauce situation.
Here's the deal:
If you place an order for McDonald's delivery anytime between 10am and 11pm December 13 via the UberEats app, you can get a 10-piece order of Chicken McNuggets delivered for free. The only catch is you'll be on the hook for the app's "Booking Fee," which depending on your location, will likely run around $5. You can tack the free McNuggets onto a regular order of anything else on the menu (perhaps a President Trump special?), or order them alone. It's totally up to you.
The deal is available in around 80 cities while supplies last at participating McDonald's locations, so you'll want to launch the Uber Eats app to scope out if you can take advantage of it in your area. If not, you'll unfortunately have to pay like a pleb to get your nugget fix.
h/t Time Out
