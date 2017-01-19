McDonald's Is Finally Unleashing Its New Big Mac Sizes Nationwide

Although it's anyone's guess as to what McDonald's will reveal in the "big announcement" it has planned for January 26th, there's at least one new menu change you safely rule out now: new Big Mac sizes. Why? Because they're already here.
After first introducing the new cheeseburger form factors in test markets last year, McDonald's has rolled out the new sandwiches -- the Grand Mac and the Mac Jr. -- to it's more than 14,000 restaurants nationwide, according to a report by the Chicago Tribune. As their names suggest, the new burgers are made with all the classic Big Mac ingredients -- all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions -- on a sesame seed bun -- in bigger and smaller packages.
McDonald's claims the Grand Mac features two larger beef patties totaling 1/3lb as well as a larger bun, while the Mac Jr. comes with a single 1/6lb patty and lacks the extra layer of bread in the middle. For comparison, the classic Big Mac (which remains on the menu), is made with two 1/10lb patties.
Basically, if you've ever wanted slightly more Big Mac without having to order two Big Macs, the Grand Mac appears to be your new solution. As for the Mac Jr., well, it's hard to imagine why anyone would want a smaller Big Mac, but hey, it's probably better than a plain old cheeseburger.
As for that big announcement later this month, at least there's still some hope for all-you-can-eat fries.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.