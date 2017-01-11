Controversial New McDonald's Opens Next to Vatican City, Prompts Holy Outrage

Of course, this ignores the swathe of less-than-fantastic restaurants in the area that cater to tourists, and assumes that everyone wants a sit-down meal (or indeed any local fare) after shuffling through the Vatican Museums all morning. It makes total sense to want to bury yourself in cacio e pepe while you're in Rome, but an inexpensive meal doesn't sound too bad if you've just spent a fortune on Last Judgment refrigerator magnets.

Despite petitions to have the fast food franchise stripped of its right to sling burgers in close proximity to the Pope, there are plenty who aren't bothered by the development -- including the Vatican, which is said to collect over $30,000 in rent from the restaurant each month. No word yet on whether the pontiff himself will be stopping by for a Happy Meal, though.