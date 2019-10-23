'America's Scariest Haunted House' Requires Doctor's Note, 40-Page Waiver & Safe Word

Going to a haunted house requires a lot of forethought. Should you wear glasses? Are you at risk of seizures? Will you stick your young child in the back of the group because they're at the mercy of your cruel adult will?
But never in the history of haunted house coverage have we seen an experience that requires as much preparation as a tour through McKamey Manor. In order to take a tour, you need a a sports fitness test, a doctor's note, a 40-page waiver, a safe word, and a background check. And probably another pair of pants.
We've already covered the most haunted places in every state. Coming in at the top for Tennessee is the Bell Witch Cave, but that hole-in-a-stone with dark undertones pales in comparison to Russ McKamey's haunted house in Summertown, Tennessee, because of what's required to ensure your survival.
McKamey Manor has been featured on Netflix's “Haunters: Art of the Scare” and on an episode of “Dark Tourist,” largely because no one has ever successfully completed the experience before. The mental preparation required often keeps participants from even beginning the experience.
According to Fox 2, the price to tour the manor is a bag of dog food, because Russ McKamey has five pups. McKamey also requires the following:
- Be 21 years-old or older, or 18-20 with parents approval
- Completed “Sports Physical” and doctor’s letter stating you are physically and mentally cleared
- Pass a background check provided by McKamey Manor
- Be screened via Facebook, FaceTime, or phone
- Proof of medical insurance
- Sign a detailed 40-page waiver
- Pass a portable drug test on the day of the show
You also have to watch this video before you go through with the experience. It is a film "showcasing every contestant who has ever attempted the new MCKAMEY MANOR tours," per the video description.
"This movie will explain in great detail what the Manor actual is, and what it is not," the description says. "Forget the crazy stories, this film will tell the truth to everyone including all future guest. Those partaking in the tour must clearly understand what will happen to each and every one of them."
McKamey says he'll give you $20,000 if you complete the experience. If you don't complete it, you have to face a camera and say "you don't have to do this," as you'll see in the YouTube video.
If you're unperturbed by anything I've just written, go ahead and reach out to McKamey about trying the house yourself. But please, for the love of God, leave your small, malleable children behind.
Spoil Your Pup at The Dodo's Best Dog Day Ever Event
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.