The McRib Is Officially Back at McDonald's Starting on Wednesday

The McRib is kind of like a comet. The saucy sandwich comes along once in a while and you never really know when or where you’ll be able to see it, but you hope it’s near you. Thankfully, that’s changing in a big way.

For the first time since 2012, the McRib—one a relatively elusive menu item—will be available at McDonald’s locations nationwide, starting on Wednesday, December 2. The wider rollout this year comes after the sandwich was available at about 10,000 locations in 2019. No one has to miss out on it this time. In fact, McDonald’s is offering a way to score one for free.

As far as McDonald’s sandwiches go, the McRib is far from our favorite, but it’s a fast food institution. It’s made with a boneless pork patty that’s doused in sweet BBQ sauce and topped with slivered onions and pickles—all on a hoagie-style bun.

While the McRib is back in a big way, it certainly won’t be around forever. McDonald’s hasn’t said when the sandwich will leave the menu, but we’ve got some clues. Typically, the McRib hangs around for about two months, which means you should get it while you can. You don’t want to have to wait months or even another year, do you?