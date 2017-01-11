News

New Round of 'Mean Tweets' Gets Savage With Paul Rudd, Ryan Gosling & Others

By Published On 09/22/2016 By Published On 09/22/2016

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

People can say some pretty terrible things online just because they're given a microphone and often generally don't have to face consequences when they're an ass. On Jimmy Kimmel Live!'s "Mean Tweets" segments, celebrities flip the whole thing around and own the insults, because sometimes they're actually pretty good burns. 

YouTube | Jimmy Kimmel Live!

It's been nine months since the last installment of "Mean Tweets." Wednesday, Kimmel aired the 10th installment, featuring the likes of Paul Rudd, Judd Apatow, Kate Hudson, Anthony Mackie, Hugh Grant, Margot Robbie, and many others who read insults lobbed at them from afar.

As usual, there are a few good insults that get the actors laughing, a few that are a bit tepid and strange ("chRIS EVANS IS A STUPID BEARDED SWEATER WEARING DUMB DORK"), and at least one that might get weird in a pretty specific way (see below for Norman Reedus's mean tweet).

YouTube | Jimmy Kimmel Live!

It's a funny, savage affair. Worthwhile, even if you think that Jared Leto deserves to read one or two mean tweets after Suicide Squad and all of the assorted weirdness that came with it.

Watch the full video above. 

YouTube | Jimmy Kimmel Live!
YouTube | Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record, but has never met the fingernail lady. He’s written for Sports Illustrated, Men’s Journal, The Rumpus, and other digital wonderlands. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Nabisco Is Reportedly Making Apple-Pie Oreos

related

READ MORE
Quick, Flights Are $198 to Caribbean and $278 to Europe in New Year's Sale

related

READ MORE
These Are The Insane Salaries Top Tech Companies Pay Recent Grads and Interns

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like