New Round of 'Mean Tweets' Gets Savage With Paul Rudd, Ryan Gosling & Others

It's been nine months since the last installment of "Mean Tweets." Wednesday, Kimmel aired the 10th installment, featuring the likes of Paul Rudd, Judd Apatow, Kate Hudson, Anthony Mackie, Hugh Grant, Margot Robbie, and many others who read insults lobbed at them from afar.

As usual, there are a few good insults that get the actors laughing, a few that are a bit tepid and strange ("chRIS EVANS IS A STUPID BEARDED SWEATER WEARING DUMB DORK"), and at least one that might get weird in a pretty specific way (see below for Norman Reedus's mean tweet).