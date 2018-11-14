The New 'Mean Tweets' Has Brutally Awful Things to Say About Musicians

Jimmy Kimmel launched a new edition of "Mean Tweets" on Wednesday. It's the fourth installment focusing on country music stars in the long-running series, which has also lampooned stars of hip-hop, the NBA, the NFL, the Avengers, and Jimmy Kimmel himself.
This go-round featured big names in country music like Dierks Bentley, Old Dominion, Kacey Musgraves, and Rascal Flatts. Each of them had to go through the familiar gauntlet of "Mean Tweets." They're given an actual tweet about themselves that someone sent out into the world. They have to read it, even though, as the series title suggests, the tweets are pretty damn mean.
While some of the guests had their "country" credentials called into question, Jon Pardi might have solidified his. He read a tweet that said, "Jon Pardi sucks. About as talented as the baja men." He looked genuinely confused afterward and asked someone off-camera, "What's Baja Men?" (What would you pay to have that kind of innocence about the existence of "Who Let the Dogs Out?")
However, his ignorance is short-lived. He's told who they are and replies, "I love that song.
There are some seriously mean (and funny) insults in here and a lot of people with a really good sense of humor about themselves. Of course, there's also the obligatory Nickelback jab, just like there was in another recent edition of "Mean Tweets." Though that time, the band was up afterward and Nickelback made a pretty good joke about themselves. Nickelback knows what you say about them when they aren't around.
