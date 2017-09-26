'Mean Tweets' Returns With Savage Messages For Emma Watson, Dave Chappelle, and Others

Jimmy Kimmel Live! aired a whole new round of "Mean Tweets" on Monday, and it might compete for the title of the lewdest, most harsh set of tweets they've run so far.
The popular segment features celebrities reading real messages about themselves pulled from Twitter. Naturally, they're reading quite harsh messages from soulless trolls. Past segments have featured ridiculous tweets about Samuel L. Jackson's "fart face" and a savage notice to Kate Hudson about smelling like a trash bag at low tide. There were also tamer installments featuring NBA stars and former president Barack Obama.
This is Kimmel's 11th installment of "Mean Tweets," and it feels like the tweeters really went for the jugular. They let Jennifer Anniston know she's a bag of flour, pulled the rug out from under Elizabeth Moss, and piled dummy insults on Jim Parsons.
Also ridiculed were Gal Gadot, Jennifer Lawrence, John Lithgow, Emma Watson, Dave Chapelle, Jeffrey Tambor, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Kristen Bell, Kumail Nanjiani, and others. They're brutal and sometimes weirdly sexual. Though, the real lesson here is you shouldn't insult Michael Keaton because he's capable of being pretty damn cold right back at you.
