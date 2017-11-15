Entertainment

Larry David Can't Stop Laughing in His Hilarious 'Mean Tweets' Outtakes

11/15/2017
Jimmy Kimmel Live

Jimmy Kimmel got a taste of his own medicine on Monday. For a special episode in honor of the host's 50th birthday, "Mean Tweets" was twisted to focus on the former Man Show host. However, instead of reading the tweets himself, the show invited celebrity friends to read mean tweets about Kimmel

The most notable tweet -- besides Chris Hemsworth's confusion -- might have been Larry David's. He had a tweet that read, "I forgot Jimmy Kimmel's name so I googled 'Ugly late night talk show host' and I got him, top link." David wasn't able to keep it together afterward, which is fair because that's a savage tweet. 

It turns out David couldn't handle reading any of the tweets he was given during the shoot. Kimmel decided to air the outtakes of David's shoot the next night. He read a handful of tweets and could hardly get through any of them. It makes sense that a guy who plays a jerk on TV would have a real understanding the kind of trolling he had to perform. 

Watch David's uncontrollable laughter above, and catch the last couple installments of "Mean Tweets" here and here

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. Follow him @dlukenelson.

