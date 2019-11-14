Kimmel Had Painful New 'Mean Tweets' With Green Day, Cardi B, Lizzo, John Mayer & More

Jimmy Kimmel brought out musicians for a new installment of "Mean Tweets," and it was pretty rough on the guests. Though, as usual, most everyone -- with just a couple exceptions, like Cardi B -- got a laugh out of their tweet. Nonetheless, it was an awfully rude batch of mean tweets.
If this is your first encounter with the segment, Kimmel has guests read an actual tweet from Twitter. That tweet is, well, mean, and it's about the person reading it. A lot of the time, the tweets are jokes at the expense of the guest. However, this time, a bunch of them are just straight insults. It's cruel. They made Alice Cooper read one that said, "Alice cooper look 62 in 1975 how is he still alive?"
Chance the Rapper's mean tweet was just a long list of insults. He laughs hard at the jabs, but you kind of feel bad for him at the end when he asks, "There's people that don't like me?"
But, if you like the jokes there are plenty of those. Like the tweet that asks Green Day's drummer, "Why does Tré Cool from Green Day look like the emo version of Ted Cruz?" Ouch. Watch the full segment above with appearances from Billie Eilish, Midland, Luke Bryan, Leon Bridges, Monsta X, Luke Combs, and others.
