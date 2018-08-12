Kimmel's 'Mean Tweets' Hip-Hop Edition Was Brutally Mean

Jimmy Kimmel's "Mean Tweets" segment has been running for a long time now. It thrives on people being painfully cruel to celebrities. So, it's saying something that this new installment may rank among the harshest.
If you're unfamiliar, Kimmel has celebrities read off actual tweets about themselves pulled from the internet. The tweets, as the name implies, are mean. They're really mean. And the person they're about has to read them. Past installments have included NBA and NFL stars, country musicians, The Avengers, Kimmel himself, and even a U.S. president.
This new installment is focused on hip-hop, and the show got some big names to participate in the segment. It features Lil' Wayne, 50 Cent, Remy Ma, DJ Khaled, Logic, T-Pain, Awkwafina, and many others. The funniest part of it lies somewhere between tweeter's impressive burns and the artists' hilarious responses. "I think you should take these violent thoughts and put your energy somewhere a little more productive," 50 Cent says calmly after reading his tweet.
There were some excellent burns in the tweets that the artists took in stride. "Hey, what happened to T-Pain? There's still a massive market for shitty music," read one. "Lil Wayne is what happens when you pour Four Loko on a gremlin," reads another. Ouch.
