Kimmel Just Did a Brutally Mean 'Mean Tweets' for the NBA Finals

Now that we're all being given a break from constant championship tilts between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers we can more fully relish other annual basketball traditions. For instance, Jimmy Kimmel's annual NBA-themed edition of "Mean Tweets."
On the opening night of the Final between the Toronto Raptors and, yes, still the Warriors, we got a new installment filled with terribly mean jabs at players and basketball commentators. If you never have seen it go down before, here's how it works. Kimmel's show pulls in a bunch of NBA stars and has them read actual tweets about themselves that are brutally mean (and maybe, occasionally, a little true). Most of the guests are good sports about it. The ones that aren't, still managed to be a good sport about it by spitting a little venom back at the tweeter.
Past installments of the segment have featured any ol' pile of celebrities or have been themed on the Avengers, hip-hop stars, NFL stars, or ones directed at Kimmel himself. (That last one had an incredible outtake segment featuring Larry David.)
Watch above to see NBA stars read mean tweets. The roster includes Charles Barkley, Karl Anthony Townes, Kevin Durant, Paul George, and loads more.
