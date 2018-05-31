Kimmel Did a Brutal 'Mean Tweets' for the NBA Finals

The fourth straight NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers tips off Thursday night. As he did last year, Jimmy Kimmel has put together a new "Mean Tweets" segment focused on NBA stars in honor of the occasion, and it's every bit as mean as you'd hope.
The segment is loaded with current NBA players, past stars, and commentators like Stephen A. Smith. Each of them is forced to read an actual tweet posted on Twitter that tears them apart.
The mean tweets are sometimes brutally honest. ("Ben Simmons might have the most boring voice I've ever heard." "Stephen A. Smith is what happens when a human tries to be a Caps Lock button.") And other mean tweets just go for the jugular. ("Scottie Pippen has the face of a man that's been through some shit." "I need someone to blame so I'll go with old faithful. This is all Kevin Love's fault.")
This Is A Real-Time MRI Scan of an Opera Singer
Thankfully, it's not all hilariously mean social media posts. You also get to find out what it's like to suffer through Kobe Bryant singing the opening bars of Seal's "Kiss From a Rose." So, there's that.
Watch the NBA Finals edition of "Mean Tweets" above. And if you haven't had enough awkwardness there are plenty of other recent installments of the segment with NFL stars, country musicians, The Avengers, and Kimmel himself.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.