More Than 43 Tons of Meat Have Been Recalled, Including Bacon, Sausage, Pork & More

Behrmann Meat and Processing has recalled more than 87,000 pounds of ready-to-eat meat products that could be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, according to an announcement shared by the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). That's a lot of meat already, but FSIS says it expects even more food to be added to the list "in the near future."

The inventory of recalled products is long. Too long to list each item here, but you can see a complete lineup of the recalled items in this list. That list includes smokehouse pork, pulled pork, bacon strips, a large variety of wieners and chops, cheese sticks, sausages, beef sticks, bologna, bratwurst, and lots more.

The products were shipped to retail stores and wholesale distributors in Illinois, Kentucky, and Missouri.

All of these products were produced by Behrmann from July 7 to September 9 of this year. Each of the labels includes the establishment number "EST 20917" in the USDA mark of inspection. Labels of the products are available on the FSIS recall page.

If you have any of these items in your home, you are urged to throw them out or return them for a refund. FSIS also encourages people to check back on this recall, as it expects there to be more items added to the list soon.