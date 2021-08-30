More Than 800,000 Pounds of Sliced Meat Is Being Recalled After Reported Illnesses

Fratelli Beretta is recalling more than 850,000 pounds of uncured antipasto products that the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says may be contaminated with salmonella infantis and/or salmonella typhimurium. The ready-to-eat meat trays were made between February 28 and August 15 of this year.

The recall is part of an investigation between FSIS and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC previously issued a warning on "Italian-Style Meats" due to reported illnesses. The FSIS announcement links that warning to this recall.

The FSIS announcement says it has been investigating an outbreak of 36 illnesses in 17 states. "Some ill people reported eating Fratelli Beretta brand uncured antipasto before they got sick and the traceback investigation confirmed that some of the ill people purchased uncured antipasto trays produced by Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc," the recall states. "FSIS continues to work with the CDC and state and local public health partners on this investigation to determine if additional products are linked to illness."

The specific recalled products are 24-ounce trays containing two 12-ounce packages of Fratelli Beretta Uncured Antipasto Prosciutto, Soppressata, Milano Salami, and Coppa. Those packages have best-by dates ranging from August 27, 2021 through February 11, 2022. They also have a UPC code of 073541305316 and an establishment number of EST. 7543B. The products were distributed nationwide.

You definitely shouldn't eat meat from these trays. Toss them or return them for a refund.