Megabus Will Give You a Free Ride to Job Interviews This Summer

Job hunting is frustrating. It's time-consuming and stressful. Even worse, after you nail the interview, you find out later some dude did something ridiculous like taping his resume inside a box of doughnuts and he got the job. If you're considering taking a job in a new city, the stress and anxiety only increases.
Megabus is making an effort to alleviate that stress. The bus line is offering job seekers free rides to out-of-town interviews through June 15. The company services more than 100 cities, and if you're interviewing in one of those cities, you can get free round-trip tickets to your destination.
To get your free tickets, head to this Megabus form to get a redemption code for a free round-trip pass. If you've already booked a ticket for your interview, you can still take advantage of the offer. Fill out the form, and you'll get a voucher for another trip of your choice to be redeemed before December 31, 2018. Though, it's not just a free-for-all. If you want the voucher, you have to send in proof of your pending interview.
"For young professionals and recent grads, the job hunt can be a challenge – especially when the opportunities are out of town," Sean Hughes, director of corporate affairs for Megabus, said in the announcement. "Whether the interview is in another city, or another state, we're committed to getting people there safely and free of charge via this unique offering."
Additionally, the company is offering career coaching experts on routes between Houston, Dallas, and San Antonio on June 13.
It might not be the most fun you've had on a round trip, but it should definitely chisel away at the stress of job-hunting.
