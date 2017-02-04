This Company Will Pay You $2,500 Cash to Get Married on a Bus



Getting married is great, but weddings are notoriously expensive, and not everyone has the means to jet-set to some romantic hinterland for a honeymoon. So why not cut your losses and elope on a Megabus?

The company is seeking to award a couple with a free wedding, and two-roundtrip tickets as transportation for a honeymoon as part of its “Mary Me on a Megabus” sweepstakes. Oh yeah, and the winners will also receive $2,500 cash to spend on whatever it is hedonistic newlyweds like to do.

Sean Hughes, Megabus's director of public affairs, claims that many lovebirds-in-transit have met on the company’s buses. "Over the past 10 years, we have loved hearing about couples that have met on a Megabus or used megabus.com to travel to see their long-distance loves," he said in a statement.