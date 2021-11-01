Get Your Megan Thee Stallion x Popeyes Merch Now

When Megan Thee Stallion's collaboration with Popeyes was first announced, more than just an incredible sauce was promised. Alongside the perfectly spicy and sweet sauce, a line of merchandise was slated to be released as well.

The sauce and the accompanying sandwich have already been released to critical acclaim. Now, fans of the Hottie Sauce, Popeyes, and Megan Thee Stallion can wear their love with a specially designed line of clothes and accessories.

There is a cropped T-shirt and long-sleeved T-shirt emblazoned with the word "Saucy," a bikini with a flame print, a tumbler, and a three-piece plushie toy. Every item ranges between $25 and $50. Like any collab, there are limited quantities available, so if you want to get your hands on any of them, you'll want to act fast.

Head to theehottiesauce.com to check it all out, and make sure to read our review of the Hottie Chicken Sandwich from Popeyes before trying one for yourself.